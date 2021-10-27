PERRY COUNTY NOW A RIVERLINE COMMUNITY

Perry County Joins Tennessee RiverLine Program

Five communities—including Perry County—have accepted to the 2022 cohort of the Tennessee RiverTowns Program as part of the Tennessee RiverLine, North America’s next great regional trail system.

Perry County joins Chattanooga, Jackson County (Alabama), Meigs County, and Spring City in the program additions, along with the 2021 cohort. Together, RiverLine communities are home to more than one million people.

An announcement event was held Friday morning, October 22, 2021, at Mousetail Landing State Park, where County Mayor John Carroll signed a proclamation recognizing the initiative that will “create a continuous system of paddling, hiking, and biking experiences along the Tennessee River’s 652-mile reach” and “benefit Perry County through economic development and entrepreneurship opportunities, quality of life amenities, [and] equitable access to river experiences that improve public health and stewardship of natural resources.”

The program is a three-stage initiative that facilitates collaboration …………………

……………….FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTO, PLEASE READ 10.27.21 ISSUE…..