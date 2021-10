MARK HENDRIX

Mr. Hendrix, 60, of Enterprise, Alabama, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021. A celebration of life service was held Friday, October 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, with John McCrummen officiating. He was born in Tennessee, the son of the late Eudene and Hazel Hendrix. Survivors include a brother, Kenneth Hendrix of Enterprise; a sister, Vicky (Myroan) Brown of Enterprise; and two nephews, Justin and Dustin Brown.