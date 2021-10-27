LINDEN AWARDED $66,141 DOWNTOWN GRANT

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that fourteen Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities—including Linden—are receiving Downtown Improvement Grants.

Linden was awarded $66,141 which will be used to replace businesses’ windows, doors, and signage not covered by the last façade grant awarded to the town, Mayor Wess Ward told the Review.

“I congratulate the fourteen communities receiving funding through the Downtown Improvement Grants,” said Gov. Lee.

“These leaders are focusing strategic investments on revitalizing their downtown districts, which are the heart of so many of our communities. This will encourage additional economic development and tourism opportunities for years to come.”

A total of $1.85 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $150,000 per community.

Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, courtyards, gateways and streetscapes in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.

“With the assistance of the Downtown Improvement Grants, each grantee is taking the initiative to encourage job and business growth in their downtown commercial core areas,” said Commissioner Rolfe.

“We applaud the efforts of these communities and look forward to seeing how these projects will positively impact these areas of the state.”

Other communities receiving Downtown Improvement Grants are:

–Alamo, Crockett County, $150,000;

–Bell Buckle, Bedford County, $150,000;

–Centerville, Hickman County, $150,000;

–Clifton, Wayne County, $126,758;

–Elizabethton, Carter County, $150,000;

–Greeneville, Greene County, $150,000;

–Humboldt, Gibson County, $150,000;

–Lynnville, Giles County, $131,250;

–Mount Pleasant, Maury County, $150,000;

–Paris, Henry County, $150,000;

–Rogersville, Hawkins County, $150,000;

–Tiptonville, Lake County, $34,400;

–Trenton, Gibson County, $150,000.

“This round of Downtown Improvement Grants is an expansion of TNECD’s long-running Commercial Façade Improvement Grant program,” said TNECD Assistant Commissioner of Rural Development Brooxie Carlton.

“In addition to funding commercial building façade improvements, communities are working on activating outdoor spaces and providing public amenities in their downtowns.”

To be eligible, communities had to submit applications and be a designated Tennessee Downtowns or Main Street community.