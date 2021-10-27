ANDREW AVERETT

Dr. Averett, 61, of Linden, died Saturday, October 23, 2021. A life celebration will be held today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens of Wayne County. He was the son of the late Ghean Knox Averett and Willodean Ramey Averett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anja Dixon Averett, and a sister, Nancy Averett Connor. Survivors include his fiancée, Tracey Williams; a daughter, Allyson Averett (Cody Self); a son, Lucas Averett (Ashley Pennington); two brothers, Dr. Steve (Vanessa) Averettand Anthony Scott Averett; a sister, Elizabeth AverettPaschall; several nieces and nephews; and extended family members.