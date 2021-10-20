SHIRLEY ANN BRAMLETT HENSLEY

Mrs. Shirley Ann Bramlett Hensley, 76, of Linden, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at Life Care Center of Centerville. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 14, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jeff Adkins and Joe Adkins officiating. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late George Washington Bramlett and Dorothy Paralee Kimble Bramlett. She worked at Washington Manufacturing Corporation and Tiny Tot Daycare in Linden, and also babysat for several years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hensley; a sister, Bonnie Stokes; and a brother, Ronnie Bramlett. Survivors include her daughters, Janice Bohannon and Willie (Terry) Adkins, both of Linden; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Buchanan, Joyce Thomas, and Wanda Hamm, all of Waverly; and a host of other loving family members and friends.