Human Remains Believed to Be Missing Woman

Human remains found about forty feet off the Tennessee River bank north of Cypress Creek are believed to be those of Roseanna Zadakaus, 77, who has been missing since March 31, 2021.

A local man and his son were walking the river bank Sunday afternoon, October 17, looking for arrowheads and drift items when they came across bones, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that evening.

A forensic anthropology team was supposed to visit on Monday to conduct a thorough search of the area.

