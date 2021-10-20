‘Girls Night Out’ Tomorrow at Azbill Community Center

The eleventh annual Girls Night out will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, 2021, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center.

This is a free event, with donations going to local breast cancer group, Save the Racks.

Come join the fun, including booths, health information, door prizes, handmade crafts, designer jewelry, accessories, purses, beauty items, food, and more.

The goal of Girls Night Out is to reduce breast and cervical cancer mortality through increased awareness, early detection, diagnosis and treatment.

Masks will be required to comply with social distance guidelines.

For information, please contact Jenny at Perry County UT Extension, 931-589-2331.