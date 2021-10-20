DAVID P. BLACK

Rev. Black, 54, of Linden, died Thursday, September 23, 2021. A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Anabaptist Brethren Church, where he served as minister. Burial was at Anabaptist Brethren Church Cemetery, near Linden. He was the son of Hugo and Carolyn Whitherspoon Black, who survive. He helped start an Independent Baptist Church in Nanjemoy, Maryland, in 1997, was ordained as a pastor on February 25, 2000, and served that church for ten and a half years before moving to Perry County in 2010 to pastor Anabaptist Brethren Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Dawn DuBeau Black; nine children, Titus (Victoria) Black, Caleb (Kristi) Black, Samuel, Abigail, Jonah, Adah, Japheth, Phebe, and Andrew Black; five grandchildren; a brother, Tim (Tina) Black and their three children; grandmother, Myrtle Whitherspoon; and many brothers and sisters in the Lord. Memorials may be made to Dawn Black, c/o Farmers Bank, Parsons TN 38363.