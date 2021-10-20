DARRIN EDWARD HOWELL

Mr. Howell, 45, of Linden, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The family chose cremation. A graveside service will be held this Friday, October 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Harder Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of John Edward Howell and Patsy “Pat” Nell Burcham Howell, who survive. He was a heavy equipment operator. In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughters, Bethany Howell and Elaina Howell; a brother, Larry (Tammy) Howell; a nephew Clay (Amy) Howell; a niece, Hayley (Brad) Byrd; great niece, Taylor Byrd; and a host of other loving family members and friends.