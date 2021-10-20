Collaborative Working to Make Sure Local Families Receive Child Tax Credit

The Perry County Community Collaborative wants to make sure that local families qualifying for the American Rescue Plan expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) are receiving those benefits.

The Child Tax Credit aims to help families raising children make ends meet.

Experts estimate the new Child Tax Credit has the potential to cut child poverty in half.

The new benefit started on July 15 and extends through the rest of the calendar year.

Monthly payments include $250 per child between the ages of six and seventeen years, or $300 per child under six years of age.

All working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent—also referred to as “head of household.”

Families that filed their 2020 or 2019 taxes, or used the IRS “Non-Filer Portal” to get a stimulus check last year, do not need to do anything.

Families that did not file taxes in the last two years can use the Non-Filer Tool to qualify.

The Collaborative is trying to spread the word about the Child Tax Credit—and how important it is for families—and particularly, to reach out and enroll non-filer families so that all children can benefit from the program.

Helpful links provided by the Collaborative include:

–ChildTaxCredit.gov, a one-stop-shop for information about the CTC, includes information about how non-filers can sign up for payments.

–The CTC Non-filer Sign-up Tool website (getctc.org) is where people sign up to for the Child Tax Credit.

–The Code for America CTC Non-filer Sign-up Tool Help Guide available at getctc.org, is meant for navigators and assisters. The guide outlines what’s going on at each step, so that they know how to respond to common questions and can understand what will happen if people go down a rare corner of the flow. Navigators can also access a resource website in Spanish and English.

–The Get CTC demo video at youtu.be/nGoyN_M9SfQ is a quick tour of how to use the simplified tax filing portal.

–And the IRS (irs.gov) offers the 2021 Child Tax Credit and Advance Child Tax Credit Payments frequently asked questions.