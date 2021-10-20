BILL HAXTON

Mr. Haxton, 82, of Waverly, died Friday, September 17, 2021. A celebration of his life was held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Waverly First United Methodist Church. He was born in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Bertha and Floyd Haxton, and grew up in western New York State in Penn Yan. After high school, he began a forty-eight year career in printing and publishing. He was owner and operator of the Dickson Shopper, and later owned the Dickson Print Shop and Shopper’s Guide and Print Shop & Office Supply Store in Waverly. He later purchased the Waverly News-Democrat which he sold to Kennedy Newspapers, the publication group he continued to work for until his retirement in 2015. He was former General Manager of the Buffalo River Review in Linden for twenty-one years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob, and two sisters, Marjory and Helen. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Betty Pollard Haxton; two sons, Ken (Leslie) Haxton of Tampa, Florida, and Tim (Terra) Haxton of West Chester, Ohio; five grandchildren, Finn and Ellianna Haxton of West Chester, and Will, Caroline, and Peyton Haxton of Tampa; and several nieces and nephews.