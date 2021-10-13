SYLVIA LOIS GIBSON

Mrs. Gibson, 84, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her residence. A funeral service was held Friday, October 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with David Weatherly officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late Willie Nathaniel Baars and Nancy O’Nellie Aldridge Baars. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fernie Gibson; a son, Eric Gibson; a grandson, Justin Little; and a sister, Rheda Santi. Survivors include her son, Lynn Gibson of Lobelville; three daughters, Lisa Gibson of Waverly, Stacy Breece of Centerville, and Tena Cude of Lobelville; seven grandchildren, Greg Gibson, Courteney Gibson, Josh Gibson, Dylan Leegan, Anna Kilpatrick, Jacob Breece, and Lane Cude; a great granddaughter, Rylee Kilpatrick; and a host of other loving family members and friends.