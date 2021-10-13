MAKING PROGRESS: MLCONNECT BROADBAND REACHING DEEPER INTO RURAL AREAS

Main line fiber construction is currently underway in rural Perry, Hickman, and Lewis counties for Meriwether Lewis Connect.

The goal is to be doing in-home/business installations of broadband in all areas of MLEC’s service area by the end of 2022.

“Weather, demand, Covid’s impact on labor and equipment availability, as well as other uncontrollable factors may slow our progress,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan,“but we’re committed to not stopping until every MLEC member has the option for service.”

An MLEC subsidiary, MLConnect is doing installs in all nine cities in the service territory and four of the five counties served by the cooperative.

Rural Hickman County will be the last section prepared for installations, and MLConnect estimates those will begin in early-to-mid 2022.

An Info Map on both mlec.com and mlconnect.com can help residents see when MLConnect hopes to begin in-home/business installations in their area.

After entering a service address, users can click outside the search results box to see their individual location’s status.

When it reads, “in-service,” residents should reach out to MLEC, or email customercare@mlconnect.com for a Participation Agreement to process an order.

“We’re building almost 5,000 miles of fiber, which is like driving to Yellowstone National Park and back, so some delays are bound to come,” said Carnahan.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s support and the opportunity to invest in the future of our communities with fast, affordable, reliable broadband.”

Unlimited data with residential speeds of 300 Mbps ($49.95) and 1 Gig ($79.95) are available, as well as phone and business options.