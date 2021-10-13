JOE CARUSO

Mr. Caruso, 44, of Linden, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his residence. The family chose cremation; no service is planned. McDonald Funeral Homes of Perry County was in charge of arrangements. He was the son of the late Robert Caruso and Marjorie Caruso. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dori Caruso Garcia. Survivors include five siblings, Carinne M. Caruso, Robert W. Caruso, John A. Caruso, Margaret B. Caruso, and Dan A. Caruso; six nieces, Chanell Caruso, Cara Ramos, Chrisina Caruso, Amber Caruso, Katelyn Clark, and Misha Caruso; seven nephews, Luis Ramos, Kyle Caruso, Michael Caruso, Kevin Caruso, Justin Osborne, Joshua Caruso, and Jaden Caruso.