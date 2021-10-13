GOVERNOR’S SUMMIT FOCUSED ON DISTRESSED COUNTIES, INCLUDING PERRY

The good news coming from the West Tennessee Rural Economic Summit, held last week at Pickwick Landing, is that the number of “distressed” counties in Tennessee has dropped from fifteen to nine.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement:

“Early on, we set a goal that we would have less than ten distressed counties by 2025,” said Gov. Lee. “By focusing on workforce development and infrastructure improvements, we are down to nine counties and will continue working to get remaining counties on the path to prosperity.”

Perry remains on the list of distressed counties, along with Lake, Lauderdale, Clay, Grundy, Bledsoe, Scott, Hancock, and Cocke.

The six counties removed from the list: McNairy, Jackson, Fentress, Morgan, Hardeman, and neighboring Wayne.

Distressed counties rank among the ten percent most economically distressed counties in the nation according to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

In the past four years, Tennessee has cut the number of distressed counties in half from 19 in 2018 to nine today.

In 2019, Gov. Lee’s first Executive Order directed all state executive departments to issue a statement of rural impact and provide…..

…………..FOR MORE ON THIS STORY, PLEASE READ 10.13.21 ISSUE……..