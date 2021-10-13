FFA’S ANNUAL AUTUMN EVENT IS THIS SATURDAY
The twelfth annual Perry County FFA Tractor and Truck Pull will be this Saturday, October 16, 2021, 8:00 a.m., at the Perry County FFA Alumni Blue and Gold Park (former Perry County Saddle Club), Highway 13 South, Linden.
Admission is $5; children under 10 and participants entering a tractor or truck get in free.
Events include:
–Skillet Throw (classes for ages five to adult, women &men);
–Corn Hole Tournament ($10 per team to enter) beginning at 9:00 a.m.;
–Kids Power Wheel Derby (classes for ages two to seven) at 10:00 a.m.;
–Kiddy Pull (classes for ages two to seven) at 11:00 a.m.;
–auction will begin at noon, and the tractor pull starts at 2:00 p.m.
The tractor and truck pull classes:
–weight classes
from 3,500 to 14,500 lbs. (turbo and non-turbo);
–pure stock trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);
–hot stock trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);
–modified trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);
–outlaw trucks (anything goes);
–classes will be 500lb. increments on tractors.
The track is 450 plus feet, with plenty of parking for participant and spectator alike.
For more information: Cindy Rogers, 731-845-9145; Chris Rogers, 931-213-1218; or Brett Swafford, 931-593-3685.
The Perry County Rescue Squad will have food available.