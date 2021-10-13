DANNY LYNN LOMAX

Mr. Lomax, 62, of Linden, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Monday, October 11, 2021, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Homem with Bob Cook officiating. Burial was at Almost Heaven Cemetery. He was the son of the late Joe Dan Lomax and Lona Belle “Tootsie” Gwinn Lomax. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in his father’s chert business and later operated 3D Rock Company. Later, he entered the oil and gas pipeline industry as a utility inspector. He was a member of Perry Independent Baptist Church, Linden. In addition to his parents, he was in death by a sister, Kimberly Ann Richardson. Survivors include his wife of forty-five years, Kim Lewis Lomax; daughters Christy Karpati and Amy (Matthew Warren) Renfroe, both of Linden; grandchildren, Chesney (Adam) Degraw, Hunter Karpati, Spencer Karpati, Cheston Renfroe, and Chance Warren; great granddaughter, Azlynn Ward; sisters, Betty (Geoffrey) Galloway and Tammy Morris, both of Linden; a brother, David (Lisa) Lomax of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.