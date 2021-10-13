CHARLES DUNCAN QUALLS

Mr. Qualls, 93, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 7, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Keith Fulton officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery, with military honors. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Doctor Wiley Qualls and Birdie Victoria Duncan Qualls. He worked for many years and retired form Dana Corporation, Hohenwald, and coached youth baseball for several years. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthie Mae Hickerson Qualls; two brothers, Edward and Doc Qualls; and three sisters, Ola V. Parnell, Elva Qualls, and Jo Nell Barber. Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Brewer and Pam Qualls, both of Linden; a son, Garry (Debbie) Qualls of Linden; grandchildren, Amber (John) Whitt, Sabrina (Caleb) Dunkle, Jennifer (Brent) Jones, Whitney (Blake) Moore, Dakota (Taylor) Qualls; great grandchildren, Jayce Whitt, Kaylin Whitt, Mylie Dunkle, Bronx Dunkle, Palmer Jones, Maxx Qualls, and Wylie Moore; a brother, Glenn Qualls; and a host of other loving family members and friends.