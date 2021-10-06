Tennessee To Leverage State Lands for Tourism in Rural, Distressed Counties

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), which operates all 56 Tennessee State Parks and 84 state natural areas, announced the launch of an economic development initiative to grow tourism in rural, distressed counties in Tennessee by leveraging the economic potential of state lands.

The program will capitalize on the attraction of state parks, state natural areas, state forests, and state wildlife management areas, which are rich in natural resources and can draw visitors to local communities.

“The accelerated transformation of rural Tennessee is one of our top priorities,” Gov. Bill Lee said.

“The unmatched beauty of our rural communities and vast natural resources they provide draw visitors from around the world, enhancing both conservation and economic development.”

A task force has been compiled to direct the project which includes top officials in state government and relevant stakeholders.

Feedback and participation have also been procured from leaders in distressed counties eager to grow tourism through outdoor recreation.

Distressed counties are those that rank among the 10 percent most economically …..

