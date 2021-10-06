PCMC AWARDED $560,489 HRSA FEDERAL GRANT

Perry County Medical Center (PCMC) is one of only 25 facilities in Tennessee to be awarded a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant.

Through the American Rescue Plan funding, PCMC will receive $560,489—part of a total $16,508,420 awarded to centers statewide to expand primary health care infrastructure in medically underserved communities.

Additionally, to bolster their efforts combatting COVID-19 locally, health center recipients in Tennessee may also use this funding to secure freezers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchase mobile vans to better reach and vaccinate marginalized communities, or construct, renovate or expand their facilities so they are better equipped for future pandemics or public health challenges. In total, this funding will support 34 health center projects in Tennessee.

“Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Health centers will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers to store vaccines.

The funds were awarded to health centers that serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, which are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health conditions.

By constructing new facilities or renovating and expanding existing facilities, health centers will ensure that these communities will have more equitable access to high-quality primary health care.

More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.