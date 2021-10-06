NOTICE TO CREDITORS – FRANCIS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As Required by Chapter No. 886, Public Acts of

Tennessee 1939 as amended. TCA §30-2-306

ESATE OF JOHN PAUL FRANCIS

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of September, 2021, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of John Paul Francis, deceased, who died August 2, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against his estate are required to file the same with the Charlene Duplessis, Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This the 27th day of September, 2021.

Rita Francis, Executrix

Estate of JOHN PAUL FRANCIS

Charlene Duplessis,

Probate Court Clerk

121 East Main Street

Linden, TN 37097

Michael Ivey

Attorney for Estate

300 Tenn. Ave. S.

Parsons, TN 38363

