MLEC Annual Meeting Cancelled Due to Covid Concerns

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative is cancelling its district membership meetings in Perry, Hickman, and Houston counties. The meetings were previously scheduled to take place this month.

The main reason for holding membership meetings is to elect members to serve on the MLEC Board of Directors.

Incumbents Wayne Qualls of Hickman County and Sam Fussell of Houston County are both unopposed for another four-year term.

Therefore, they will be duly elected during the 82nd annual meeting in Lewis County on October 28.

No director’s term expired in Perry County.

“This was a difficult decision for many reasons,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“But, out of an abundance of caution for our members and employees, it was the most responsible choice. We will miss a night of fellowship and business with our members, but it is the right thing to do.”

Official district meetings will continue as scheduled for Lewis and Humphreys counties due to active elections.

Likewise, the 82nd annual meeting set in Hohenwald will take place as publicized in October’s issue of The Tennessee Magazine.

Details of the business meeting and elections will be shared following the events.