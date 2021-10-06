LOCAL VACCINATION RATES JUMPED OVER 30% FROM JUNE TO SEPTEMBER 2021

The percentage of Perry Countians getting at least one dose or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jumped in the past three months.

The Review reported mid-June that 26.88% of local citizens were fully vaccinated; that figure jumped from 2,127then to 2,787 (35.22%) through October 2—a 31% increase.

The greatest gain was among those receiving at least one dose: from 2,379 in June (30.07%) to 3,188(40.29%) through last week, an increase of 34%.

These figures, based on data from the Tennessee Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, show that Perry County—with 6,041 total doses administered—still lags well behind the state averages of 46.80% fully vaccinated and 54.23% having received one dose.

Perry County’s neighboring counties had the following vaccination rates through September 15:

–Benton,7,751 with one dose,48.11%; 6,768 fully vaccinated,42.01%;

–Decatur 4,376 one dose,37.46%.; 3,829fully vaccinated, 32.77%;

–Hickman 10,364one dose, 42.0%; 9,068fully vaccinated, 36.75%;

–Humphreys 7,322 one dose, 39.97%; 6,382 fully vaccinated,34.84%;

–Lewis 4,341 one dose,36.31%; 3,868 fully vaccinated,32.35%;

–Wayne 7,521 one dose,45.17%;6,377fully vaccinated, 38.30%.

Roughly one of every 500 people has died of the virus in Tennessee. At this rate, the CDC models predict Tennessee could experience 15,000 more deaths in the next three or four months, the Tennessean recently reported.