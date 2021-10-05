BOARD OF EDUCATION TO MEET By Editor | October 5, 2021 | 0 The Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, October 11, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at Perry County High School. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts COUNCIL ON AGING ANNUAL MEETING October 5, 2021 | No Comments » PERRY COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE TO MEET October 5, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE OF CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE FOR 2018 PERRY COUNTY AND CITY OF LOBELVILLE, TN September 29, 2021 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE-RITCH September 15, 2021 | No Comments »