THEDA ELIZABETH DEAN JONES

Mrs. Jones, 100, of Linden, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Humphreys County Care & Rehab center. A graveside service was held Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. She was born in Kincaid, Kansas, the daughter of the late Holly Otis Dean and Velma Mitchell Dean. She was a homemaker and members of Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Jones; a sisters, Kathleen Leyba’ and a nephew, Keith Kluge. Survivors include her children, Gloria (William) Smith of Fairfax, Virginia, and Richard (Veronica) Jones of Rapid City, South Dakota; grandchildren, William (Diane) Smith, Daniel Smith, Jennifer (Jason) Beck, Mitchell (Callie) Jones, Elizabeth New-Holy, Jeffery New-Holy, Chrystal New-Holy, and Michael New-Holy; great grandchildren, Gregory (Denise) Smith, Nathan (Riley) Smith, Carter and Lydia Beck, and Annie, Jhalyssa, Juliann, Kendyl, Kashton, Zack, and Kalonie New-Holy; great grandson, Lincoln Smith; and a host of other loving family members and friends.