SHERIFF: ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’, SENTENCING REFORM NEEDED

“Enough is enough,” Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review, saying the Perry County Jail should not be a “revolving door” for repeat offenders who deserve prison time.

A prime example, Sheriff Weems said, is inmate Michael Battle, 31, who has a rap sheet of charges that fill ten pages for alleged offenses in Perry, Lewis, Davidson, and Rutherford counties.

“Michael Battle caused problems in his former community, according to his criminal record, and has been a nuisance in Perry County since he moved here. He doesn’t need probation. He doesn’t need rehab. He doesn’t need anger management. He needs to be taken out of our society,” Sheriff Weems said.

Battle’s long list of former charges, dating all the way back to 2005, include traffic violations, drug charges, domestic assault, aggravated assault, violating an order of protection, disorderly conduct, evading and resisting arrest, and interference with an emergency call.

He is currently an inmate in the Perry County for …………..

…………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 9.29.21 ISSUE……