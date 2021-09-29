PERRY COUNTY RE-DISTRICTING PROCESS BEGINS

At their regular meeting on Monday, September 20, 2021, the Perry County Commission approved a request by Sheriff Nick Weems concerning inmate healthcare, and heard reports from Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allyson Dickey and General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore.

Sheriff Weems requested a change in the healthcare provider currently being used, and approval of a contract with a new provider that offers the same services at a lower rate.

The Sheriff told Commissioners the present company made promises they failed to uphold, and asked them to approve a new contract with Fast Access which would be $3,200 cheaper per year.

The request was approved unanimously, pending attorney review of the contract.

Director Dickey reported that the Chamber received an $11,500 tourism enhancement grant to produce commercials that would be shown through the Nashville market, and specifically during an interview on “Today in Nashville,” a mid-day show on WSMV.

The grant requires a $3,500 local match and another $1,500 for production costs ($5,000 total) which was approved unanimously by the Commission, with monies coming from the tourism fund.

Judge Moore made a presentation concerning two county positions that she would like to……..

……..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 9.29.21 ISSUE…….