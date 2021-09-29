NOTICE OF CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE FOR

2018 PERRY COUNTY AND CITY OF LOBELVILLE, TN

THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, in its own behalf and for the use and benefit

of Perry County, Tennessee and the City of Lobelville, Tennessee,

Plaintiffs,

CIVIL ACTION NO. 5278 & 5279

DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, as shown

on the 2018 Property Tax Records of

Perry County, Tennessee and the

City of Lobelville, Tennessee,

Defendants.

Pursuant to Orders of Sale of the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee, filed in these matters for 2018 on August 23, 2021, being the cases for the collection of the 2018 delinquent taxes and mentioned and described in the pleadings and in the exhibits to the Orders of Sale filed in these cases to satisfy the respective judgment for Perry County and the City of Lobelville, against said respective tracts; I will offer said land for sale at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash in the courtroom of the Perry County Courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 10:00 A.M., and sell same subject to the right of redemption as provided by statute.

Said respective parcels of land are located, bounded, and described by Map, Parcel, Deed Book and Page as follows:

Cory Atwood, Map 110, Parcel 10.00, Book D-4, Page 666, Judgment $1,054.08

Cory T. Atwood, Map 110, Parcel 8.07, E-8, Page 618, Judgment $913.38

Karl Alex Bossicot, Map 122, Parcel 49.03, Book D-11, Page 570, $751.63

Harley L. Buie, et ux, Mary Reynolds Casrill Executor, Map, 37, Parcel 1.02,

Book S-20, Page 336, Judgment $7,281.07

Mildred I. Chandler, Map 45, Parcel 20.01, Book D-6, Page 507,

Judgment $937.00

William Woodrow Hanks, Map 72, Parcel 2.01, Book D-25, Page 831,

Judgment $2,032.56

Steve A. Henson, Map 36, Parcel 49.09, Book D-26, Page 945,

Judgment $4,319.13

Ronnie Dale Humphrey, Jr., Map 64, Parcel 31.01, Book D-10, Page 483,

Judgment $2,614.23

Paul Kincaid, Map 2, Parcel 10.00, Book D-20, Page 594, Judgment $702.48

Phillip Majors, Jr., Map 75, Parcel 83.00, Book D-29, Page 798,

Judgment $926.83

Robert Munson III & Joanna Geiser, Map 2, Parcel 62.00, Book D-22, Page 524,

Judgment $686.23

Overhill Realty LP, David Joy & Brian John, Map 1, Parcel 11.00, Book D-1,

Page 86, Judgment $913.96

Samuel Verneus, et ux, Ifyana, Map 122, Parcel 40.00, Book D-4, Page 112,

Judgment $625.53

It is therefore Ordered that this Notice of Sale be published for two weeks in the Buffalo River Review in Perry County, Tennessee. This the 24th day of September, 2021.

CHARLENE DUPLESSIS, CLERK AND MASTER

Louis W. Ringger, BPR No 006559

Attorney for Plaintiffs

222 West Baltimore, Suite B

Jackson, Tennessee 38301

B 10/6