NEW TEXT-MESSAGING PROCESS FOR COVIC-19 CONTACT TRACING

The South Central Regional Health Office is now using a text message COVID-19 case investigation system in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Health.

South Central residents who test positive for COVID-19 through a reportable testing mechanism (PCR or antigen testing) may receive a text-message from the South Central Regional Health Office asking them to complete their case investigation online

Individuals who have been tested in Perry, Bedford, Coffee, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, and Wayne counties should see this change.

While traditional phone interviews for contact tracing will continue, the text message outreach will accelerate the case investigation process and help provide critical isolation and mitigation resources in an expedited manner.

The survey will also uncover who may have been exposed, so that contact tracers can follow up with those individuals to advise them of the exposure, what symptoms they need to watch for, when to get tested, and how to avoid infecting others.

“If you receive a text, we urge you to respond and complete your case investigation information,” said South Central Regional Director Ami Mitchell.

“Please do your part to contain the spread of COVID-19 and help our community.”

It’s not too late to get vaccinated. Visit vaccine.gov to see your local Health Department’s most up to date COVID-19 vaccine availability.