MICHELE RENE SEEMS BATES

Ms. Bates, 59, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Nashville. Williams Funeral Home, Columbia, was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Oklahoma, the daughter of Darrel Seems, who survives, and the late Norma Seems. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Monty Seems. She grew up in Kansas, but spent her adult life in Tennessee. In addition to her father, survivors include her life partner, Kenny Sharp; a son, Kevin Bates; a daughter, Teala (Joe) Donaldson; grandchildren, Ayden and Ledger Bates, and Journey Rene Donaldson; two brothers, Mike Seems of California, and Martin Seems of Kansas; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.