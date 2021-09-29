JEFFERY ALAN YARBRO

Mr. Yarbro, 56, of Lobelville, died Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service will be held this Saturday, October 2, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Herbert Hoover Yarbro and Peggy Vaughan Yarbro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Freda Yarbro, and a brother, Wayne Yarbro. Survivors include his wife, Angenette Trull Yarbro; a daughter, Brianna (Matthew) Miller of Waverly; a grandson, Mattox Miller; a brother, Herbert Lee Yarbro of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.