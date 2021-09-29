DONNIE BATES

Mr. Bates, 69, of Lobelville, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his residence. The family chose cremation. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Robert Harold Bates and Sarah Elizabeth Carroll Bates. He was an over-the-road truck driver, having last worked for Smith Logging, and former owner/operator of Bates Hardware in Lobelville. Survivors include his sons, Don (Beth) Bates and Clint Bates, both of Lobelville, and Kori (Cassie Wright) Bates of Linden; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Curt) Morris, Parker Bates, and Sydney Bates; great granddaughters, Fiona and Eleanor Morris; sister, Deborah (Jim) Yeiser of Lexington; brother, Robbie (Jimmie Ann) Bates of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.