BILLY RAY DAVIDSON

Mr. Davidson, 82, of Linden, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his residence. The family chose cremation. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Culleoka, the son of the late Merritt S. Davidson and Annie Mae Martin Davidson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a retired over-the-road truck driver and owner/operator for Davidson Trucking. He had also worked at Stauffer Chemical in the maintenance department, and at Marblehead Lime as a heavy equipment operator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Brenda Joyce Davidson and Linda Fay Woodard, and brothers. James and Larry Davidson. Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years, Fay Davidson; daughter, Dana Davidson of Linden; son, Dale (Sherry) Davidson of Spring Hill; grandchildren, Christi (Mark) Deloy and Robyn Knowles, both of Columbia; a great granddaughter, Hailey Smith; brothers, Bobby Joe Davidson of Woodlawn, and Gary Davidson of Romulus, Michigan; several nieces and nephews;“adopted” children, Mary Hood, Tena Shawl, Leigh Anderson, Little Bobby Loggins, Jason Webb, and Michael Duvall; and a host of other loving family members and friends.