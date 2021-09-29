ANNIE MAE DePRIEST FRENCH

Mrs. French, 85, of Michigan, formerly of Lobelville, died Friday, September 17, 2021. A funeral service was held Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Duane Ritter officiating. Burial was at DePriest Cemetery, Duncan’s Circle. She was born in Coble, the daughter of the late Jesse DePriest and Betty Bates DePriest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Turner French; sons, Richard and Jack French; and ten brothers and sisters. Survivors include a son, Ron (Regina) French of Monroe, Michigan; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; nineteen great, great grandchildren; sisters, Irene Clark of Nashville, Jeanie French of Lobelville, Joyce Boone of Springfield, and Carolyn Gilliam of Brentwood; brothers, Lee Ed DePriest of Waverly, and Clifford DePriest of Cottontown; and a host of other loving family members and friends.