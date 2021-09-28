TWELFTH ANNUAL TOY RUN THIS SATURDAY

The Perry County Sisterhood twelfth annual Toy Run will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, with a 10:00 a.m. line-up at Hott’s BBQ in Lobelville, 11:00 a.m. start, ending at the Buffalo River. The cost is $20 per vehicle.

The event benefits the children of Perry County. Your help is appreciated in providing assorted school supplies, paper/notebooks/pencils/etc., new unwrapped toys, sanitizer, hygiene items, food for baskets, clothing, and monetary donations. One hundred percent of your donations goes to local kids and families.

A chili cook-off will be held at the end of the ride. Bring your best chili in a crock pot for judging. Prizes will be awarded. Also enjoy a cornhole tourney and auction. T-shirts are available for purchase.

Stops along the way include Gutter Bound Distillery in Hurricane Mills, Eddie’s River Market in Linden, and W&W in Parsons.

For more information: Tena Shawl, 931-306-0495; Michelle Leigh, 931-622-8159; Shirley Spencer, 931-334-6522; Lolita Mathis, 931-639-7795; Genna Leegan, 931-209-4207; or Melinda Hudson, 931-209-7347.