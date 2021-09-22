PUBLIC NOTICE

Metro Site is proposing to build a 245’ Self-Support Telecommunication Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is Highway 412 East, Linden, Perry County, TN 37036 (35° 35’ 13.91” N, 87° 40’ 32.36” W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1202566.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS ‐ Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: H. Davis, Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-0755; hannah.davis@terracon.com. Reference Terracon Project No. 49217675.

Pd 9/22