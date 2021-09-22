PROPOSED LEGISLATION WILL ADD PERRY COUNTY TO ARC

Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate, if approved, will add Perry, Hickman, and Humphreys counties to the Appalachian Regional Commission and potentially open up new opportunities to compete for $110 million in federal funding provided by the ARC.

The bill was introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.

“Perry County is excited about its potential inclusion in the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) as this will open the door to additional funding sources to help our rural distressed county with projects that we would not be able to afford on our own,” said Perry County Mayor John Carroll.

“We anticipate these funds increasing the quality of life for not just our residents but also visitors to our county as well.

“Our local leaders have been actively requesting inclusion in the A.R.C. for quite some time and appreciate Senator Blackburn advocating for not just our inclusion but also the inclusion of Hickman and Humphreys counties as well,” Mayor Carroll concluded.

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the ARC supported 46 projects, totaling $13 million, and benefiting the 2.9 million residents in Tennessee’s 52 Appalachian counties during the previous fiscal year.

“Smaller Tennessee counties are often left behind when competing for federal funding,” said Senator Blackburn.

“This legislation will ensure that officials in Hickman, Humphreys, and Perry counties have access to the kinds of growth opportunities that will strengthen the job market, encourage economic development, and spur educational initiatives.”

Senator Hagerty stated, “I am pleased to join Senator Blackburn in this effort to ensure rural Tennessee counties have the opportunity to compete for federal funding.

“Adding Hickman, Humphreys, and Perry Counties to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will provide additional opportunities for job growth and economic development for those communities, the region, and the entire state of Tennessee.”