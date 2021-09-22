BONEDA “BONNIE” HICKS

Mrs. Hicks, 93, of Potosi, Missouri, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Burial was at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Ira and Sophronia “Arkie” Doyle. She was an Air Force wife for twenty-one years, and the family lived in various places, including Ohio, California, Alaska, and Texas. She worked as a hairdresser for over thirty years. She served as Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star while living in Big Spring, Texas. She attended Potosi United Methodist Church and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Linden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Ann Durden and Mary Celestine Thomas; a brother-in-law, Al Thomas; and a nephew, Mark Thomas. Survivors include her husband of seventy years, Ralph Hicks of Potosi; daughters, Carolyn (Jerry) Edge of Euless, Texas, and Julie Bramblett of Abilene, Texas; granddaughters, Wendy Williams of Potosi, and Jessica (Jim) Gracia of Fort Worth, Texas; brother-in-law, Titus Durden of Linden; sister-in-law, Ernestine Ware of Haynesville, Louisiana; nephew, Kerry Thomas of Marietta, Georgia; and five great grandchildren, Ethan; Maddolyn, June, Jaxon, and Jace.