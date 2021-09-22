AXE-WIELDING OFFENDER SAFELY ARRESTED BY DEPUTIES

What could easily have been a deadly encounter between a violent offender and local deputies concluded in the successful arrest of a Perry County man with the use of a taser instead of a service revolver.

Sheriff Nick Weems attributed the favorable outcome to “tremendous amounts of restraint and phenomenal tactical skills” by the arresting officers, Allen Daniel and Josh Duke.

Jesse James McCrory, 43, of Lobelville, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Perry County Jail under a $311,000 bond.

The incident began Friday evening, September 17, 2021, at 8:44, when Deputy Daniel responded to a call about a man waving a gun at………

