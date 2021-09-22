$163,785 RECOVERED FOR UNPAID FORMER EMPLOYEES OF PERRY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

The U.S. Department of Labor has completed an investigation into the failure of Perry Community Hospital to pay workers during November of last year—and recovered $163,785 in back wages for the 72 affected workers from the facility’s owner, Expertus Health LLC.

The U.S. department’s Wage and Hour Division stated:

“Amid the pandemic, Linden hospital essential healthcare workers demonstrated their commitment to their jobs and communities when they worked long hours at a risk to themselves and their families.

“Yet, the hospital failed to meet its responsibilities to 72 of these workers when it did not pay them in accordance with federal law.

“Underpayment and missed payrolls added financial stress to the enormous burden already carried by the workers.”

The investigation led to Expertus Health LLC—owned by Jason Weil—being cited for missing three payrolls in November 2020, resulting in minimum wage and overtime violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act .

Investigators also found the facility illegally deducted break time from employees’ hours of work, despite federal law requiring that employers pay for short breaks periods.

The investigation also identified other concerns in Perry Community Hospital’s pay practices, including:

