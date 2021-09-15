WELL WATER SURVEYS IN PERRY COUNTY

The Tennessee Department of Health and Vanderbilt University’s Drinking Water Justice lab have been conducting door -to-door surveys in rural parts of Perry and Hickman counties to determine how many households may be using water wells.

Roads are selected randomly in areas where the data suggests residents are not connected to city water. Residents in selected areas are asked questions about their well and water quality and offered a free water test.

The project goal is to survey thirty households in the selected areas. Surveys will continue on Tuesday, September 21.

The surveys are conducted during normal business hours.

If you have questions about the project, please call or e-mail Judy Manners, 615-426-0216, Judy.Manners@tn.gov or Dr. Yolanda Jane McDonald, 915-615-9088, yolanda.j.mcdonald@vanderbilt.edu.