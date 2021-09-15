TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE-RITCH

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 13th day of June, 2018, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 126, page 432, James R. Stephens, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2021, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

Being a certain tract of real property lying in the Third Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, being part of the tract located at Map 64, Parcel 31.00, and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a marked 42-inch beech on the southerly line of RMK Select Timberland Inv (Deed book D-7, Page 686), the same being the northwest corner of Keith M. McGinty (Deed book D-22, Page 149), the northeast corner of Lorene Stephens (Deed Book D-20, Page 444), and the northeast corner of the tract herein described, and runs; thence downstream with the center of a branch and with the westerly line of said McGinty parcel as follows, South 43 degrees 30 minutes 59 seconds East, 34.18 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 49 minutes 25 seconds West, 65.58 feet to a point; thence South 69 degrees 21 minutes 01 seconds West, 82.28 feet to a point; thence South 23 degrees 27 minutes 40 seconds West, 40.74 feet to a point; thence South 11 degrees 49 minutes 43 seconds West, 45.63 feet to a point; thence South 44 degrees 15 minutes 59 seconds West, 66.02 feet to a point; thence South 17 degrees 10 minutes 25 seconds West, 61.60 feet to a point; thence South 50 degrees 29 minutes 54 seconds West, 57.66 feet to a point; thence South 16 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West, 38.22 feet to a point; thence South 79 degrees 05 minutes 07 seconds West, 47.44 feet to a point; thence south 29 degrees 45 minutes 13 seconds West, 76.65 feet to a point; thence North 78 degrees 30 minutes 05 seconds West, 24.16 feet to a point; thence South 40 degrees 00 minutes 11 seconds West, 258.09 feet to a point; thence South 10 degrees 36 minutes 06 seconds West, 42.62 feet to a point; thence South 47 degrees 04 minutes 447 seconds West, 321.85 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 09 minutes 34 seconds East, 24.99 feet to a point; thence South 67 degrees 59 minutes 07 seconds West, 75.66 feet to a point; thence South 43 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds East, 37.05 feet to a point; thence South 53 degrees 29 minutes 51 seconds West, 143.20 feet to a point; thence South 07 degrees 25 minutes 36 seconds West, 59.18 feet to a point; thence South 71 degrees 54 minutes 02 seconds East, 61.42 feet to a point; thence South 43 degrees 46 minutes 41 seconds West, 96.84 feet to a marked 32-inch sycamore; thence leaving the center of said branch and continuing with said westerly line as follows, South 37 degrees 03 minutes 06 seconds East, 99.00 feet to a 1/2-inch iron rod with an identification cap (RLS 1867) found; thence South 06 degrees 04 minutes 09 seconds East, 149.22 feet to a marked 38-inch white oak; thence South 13 degrees 34 minutes 27 seconds West, 131.15 feet to a marked 10-inch oak; thence South 03 degrees 18 minutes 38 seconds East, 36.91 feet to a 1/2-inch iron rod found; thence South 11 degrees 22 minutes 16 seconds East, 167.82 feet to a marked 16-inch beech; thence South 04 degrees 42 minutes 38 seconds West, 45.93 feet to a marked 34-inch red oak; thence South 22 degrees 15 minutes 31 seconds West, 29.58 feet to a ½-inch iron rod found at the northwest corner of Melvin and Donna Rose (Deed Book D-2, Page 320); thence with the westerly line of said parcel as follows, South 72 degrees 34 minutes 00 seconds West, 81.35 feet to a 1/2-inch iron rod found; thence South 58 degrees 53 minutes 16 seconds West, 162.42 feet to a 1/2-inch iron rod found; thence South 54 degrees 39 minutes 29 seconds West, 278.44 feet to a 1/2-inch iron rod found; thence South 48 degrees 48 minutes 19 seconds West, 173.06 feet to a steel fence post found; thence leaving said westerly line, North 41 degrees 39 minutes 41 seconds West, 325.42 feet, with a severance line of the aforementioned Stephens parcel, passing an iron rod set at 315.36 feet, to a point on the centerline of a 20-foot wide access easement known as Stephens Lane; thence continuing with said severance line and with said easement centerline as follows, North 54 degrees 43 minutes 44 seconds East, 127.42 feet to a point; thence North 50 degrees 31 minutes 33 seconds East, 185.53 feet to a point; thence North 42 degrees 11 minutes 20 seconds East, 105.02 feet to a point; thence North 47 degrees 33 minutes 05 seconds East, 114.09 feet to a point; thence North 43 degrees 49 minutes 15 seconds East, 207.96 feet to a point; thence North 40 degrees 42 minutes 37 seconds East, 38.87 feet to a point; thence North 30 degrees 55 minutes 21 seconds East, 204.58 feet to a point at the end of said easement centerline; thence continuing with said severance line as follows, North 20 degrees 14 minutes 40 seconds East, 147.00 feet to an iron rod set; thence North 28 degrees 56 minutes 09 seconds East, 1325.75 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The above described tract is subject to a 0.23 of an acre portion of a 20-foot wide access easement known as Stephens Lane, has the use of said access easement, and contains 18.34 acres within these bounds as determined by a Category 1 Survey done by Ronald C. Hinson (TN RLS 2034) using magnetic bearings taken on February 28, 2004.

This being the same property as last conveyed to James Robert Stephens by deed Reserving Life Estate of Lorene Patricia Stephens, dated August 5, 2016, and filed of record in Deed Book D-22, Page 815, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee. Lorene Patricia Stephens died March 24, 2017, satisfying the life estate.

This conveyance is made subject to an Application for Greenbelt dated March 1, 2018, recorded in Book GBA3, page 289, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Also known as Map 64, Parcel 31.03, in the Tax Assessor’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 64, parcel 31.03, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 438 Stephens Lane, Linden, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee for 2020 county taxes assessed as tax map 64, parcel 31.03, are now delinquent in the amount of $266.00, plus penalties.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 15th day of September, 2021

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

