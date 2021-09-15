SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET By Editor | September 15, 2021 | 0 Perry County Board of Education will meet Monday, September 20, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at Perry County High School. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO BIDDERS September 15, 2021 | No Comments » TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE-RITCH September 15, 2021 | No Comments » Council on Aging Election Slate September 15, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-RITCH September 8, 2021 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-ASHTON September 8, 2021 | No Comments »