ROBERT LEE BRASHER

Mr. Brasher, 86, of Linden, died Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 5, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial, with Billy Copeland officiating. Burial, with military honors, was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Decaturville, the son of the late Walter Herbert Brasher and Pearl Ivy Brasher. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a retired Office Manager for Kaddis Manufacturing, and a member of Linden First United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael David Brasher; a grandson, Zachary Brasher; a granddaughter, Andrea Brasher; sisters, Helen Pratt and Margie Laster; and brothers, Malcolm and J.W. Brasher. Survivors include his wife of forty-four years, Linda Brooks Brasher; children, Jimmy (Laura) Brasher of West Palm Beach, Florida, Dwayne (Scarlet) Seiber of Smyrna, and Lisa Brasher of Bath Springs; grandchildren, Matthew and Kristina Seiber, Josh and Jared Tidwell, Miranda Dvorsky, and Bianca White; seven great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sue Ary of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.