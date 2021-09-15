NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Perry County Board of Education, Linden, TN., until 1:30 p.m. October 1, 2021, for the following items. At which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the office of the Director of schools.

New intercom system for the Perry County High School, which will include but not limited to: 35+ rooms, hallways, gym, locker rooms, cafeteria, office, etc; exterior speakers, interior speakers, new communication wiring; main administration control panel in the office area.

Building walk through will be Sept. 27, 2021 (Monday) at 3:30 p.m. Contractor must be at the walk-through to be eligible to submit a bid.

Bids will be delivered in a sealed envelope marked plainly on the outside “PCHS Intercom Bid”. The Perry County Schools system will award the project to the contractor that has the lowest and best bid. The System reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Contractor must be licensed, bonded, and carry all necessary insurance policies for this project. If awarded, the Contractor and all employees will be subject to a background check before any work can be started.

For more information you may contact Tony Taynor at 931-928-8458 or ataynor@perrycountyschool.us

