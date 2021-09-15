GOV. & FIRST LADY DISTRIBUTED SHOES TO 923 PERRY COUNTY STUDENTS

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee visited local schools last Wednesday, September 8, 2021, as part of the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves initiative.

Partnering with Samaritan’s Feet, a non-profit organization that “shares a message of hope and love through washing the feet of impoverished children around the world and adorning them with new shoes,” the Governor and First Lady, along with Samartians’ Feet founders Manny and Tracie Ohonme, came to Perry County with enough shoes for every school child whose parents requested the gift.

After an inspirational speech by Manny Ohonme, who as a child growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, did not receive his first pair of shoes until he was nine years old, shoes were given out by Governor and Mrs. Lee, the Ohonmes, and several volunteers.

They then went to Linden Elementary, Linden Middle, and Lobelville School where they joined volunteers to wash the feet of students and continued to hand out shoes.

“This project is one I have been looking forward to since I first volunteered at an event with Samaritan’s Feet,” said First Lady Lee.

“Hope is a powerful force that can change the outlook and trajectory of a child’s life. Not only are we grateful to be able to address a tangible need of families in Perry County, but I hope that as they lace up those shoes each morning, each child will remember the message of encouragement they’ve heard and will walk confidently in who they are created to be.”

“The Perry County school system is so excited for the opportunity the First Lady and Samaritan’s Feet have brought to our community,” said Eric Lomax, Perry County Director of Schools.

“This partnership will touch the lives of over 900………………

