DAWN DUCHARME GOODWIN

Mrs. Goodwin, 68, of Linden, died Tuesday September 7, 2021 at her residence. A graveside service was held Saturday, September 11, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Campbell Cemetery, Flatwoods. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of the late Gerald Joseph Ducharme and Doreen Fay Prime. She was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband, Tony Goodwin; children, Michelle Prieur of Hohenwald, Lisa (Justin) Reeves of Michigan, Larry Hall of Flint, Rheannon (Jason) Crouse of Linden, and Valerie Warren of Hohenwald; grandchildren, Landon and Logan Hall, Eva and Emma Frantz, Daniel Crouse, Ashley, and Aaron, and Darian Prieur; great grandchildren, Brixyn, Avianna, Bremaria, and Maliyah; a sister, Regina (Leo) Martell of Lobelville; a brother, Raymond (Brenda) Ducharme of Hohenwald; a niece, Tracie Crouse; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.