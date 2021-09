The Perry County Council on Aging will hold its yearly election for board positions at the Linden and Lobelville Senior Cen-ters from Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, 2021.

On the ballot for positions: Joanne Lord, District One; Revone Clark, District Three; Faye Walker, District Five; Judge Katerina Moore, Elected Official; Randy Heath, Member-at-Large.

All write-ins must have consented to run.