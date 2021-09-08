Secret Service Arrested Local Man for Threats Against Officials

A Perry County man is facing federal charges for death threats against government officials—including President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and former President Donald Trump—along with saying he planned to blow up the White House.

Milo Jeffrey Monroe, 58, of Lobelville, sent emails and made online posts between June 2019 and August 2021

Monroe was not booked into the Perry County Jail, but local authorities worked with federal agents who notified Sheriff Nick Weems that were planning the arrest.

“This makes about the third time Monroe’s done this. We have worked with the Secret Service on this matter for the last six months,” Sheriff Weems told the Review.

Monroe’s charges include threats against the “president and successors to the presidency, interstate communications with a threat to injure, and threats against former presidents and other Secret Service protectees,” according to the criminal complaint.

