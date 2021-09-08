SAMMY ODEAN SADLER, JR.

Mr. Sadler, 31, of Linden, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 2, 2021, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Brian Edwards officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery, Upper Brush Creek. He was born in Nashville, the son of Lillie Darlene (Steve) Calton Davidson, of Parsons, who survives, and the late Sammy Sadler, Sr. He graduated from Frank Hughes High School in Clifton, and was a welder by trade, having worked for Watkins & Sons building grain bins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jesse Odean Sadler; maternal grandparents, Judy Osborn Calton and Paul Calton, Sr.; and maternal great grandmother, Linnie Calton. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Tayla Marks Sadler of Lawrenceburg; children, Sammy Odean Sadler, III, Janie Marie Sadler, and Waylin Blaze Sadler, all of Clifton; grandmother, Gretchen Sadler of Linden; and brothers, William Sadler of Lexington, Gus Sadler of Linden, and Steven Charles Davidson of Parsons; sister, Kassie (Bucky) Sadler Clanton; aunts and uncles, Paul (Connie) Calton, Jr. of Summertown, Jimmy Calton, Sr. of Clifton, Rebecca Calton McFall of Clifton, Raymond (Cheryl) Sadler of Kentucky, and Patsy (Jack) Sanford of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.